Republicans accuse Joe Biden's family of receiving money from foreigners

US President Joe Biden, with son Hunter Biden, arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York. — AFP/File

The Republican Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer, in his fresh allegations on the US President's family, said that Biden's son Hunter Biden and his family associates have acquired monetary benefits from abroad while his father was vice president, US media reported Wednesday.

Comer said that Hunter and his associates were paid in millions by Chinese and Romanian entities.

The memo which was also sent to the Republican members mentions the financial records obtained from the backs through subpoenas. The bank records show payments made to companies linked to Hunter.

Republicans also accused Hunter of using his personal connections to assist a meeting in 2016 between a Serbian candidate for United Nations Secretary-General and then-national security adviser to vice president Colin Kahl.

Although the payments to the president's son were made by foreign entities when his father was in the second top post in the US, the committee does not recommend any illegal activity regarding the monetary benefits, nor do the bank records reveal the purpose of the payments.

The memo also noted: "Hunter Biden received more than $1 million from a company controlled by a Romanian official with corruption allegations."

According to the memo, the subpoenas were "tailored to specific individuals and companies that engaged in business activities with Biden family members and their business associates."

The memo also accused Biden family and associates' activities in Romania "bear clear indicia of a scheme to peddle influence from 2015 to 2017."

US Republican Representative James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, delivers remarks during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. — AFP

The memo also stated: "The Biden family and associates' activities in coordination with Chinese nationals and their corporate entities appear to be an attempt to engage in financial deception."

It further mentioned the accusations made in March by James Comer against the 80-year-old President's son claiming that Hunter and at least two relatives were paid $1.3 million from his associate who had been wired $3 million from a Chinese energy company that was affiliated with another company Hunter had been doing business with.

While responding to the memo, a spokesperson from the White House Ian Sams said Comer "has a history of playing fast and loose with the facts and spreading baseless innuendo while refusing to conduct his so-called 'investigations' with legitimacy."

US President Joe Biden speaks to the press after meeting with US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Washington, DC, on May 9, 2023. — AFP

"He has hidden information from the public to selectively leak and promote his hand-picked narratives as part of his overall effort to lob personal attacks at the President and his family."

"Instead of staging yet another political stunt, Chairman Comer and House Republicans should do their job, avoid default without conditions, and prevent a devastating economic crash that could cost millions of Americans their jobs," Sams noted.

After assuming the post of Chairman, Comer in January requested Treasury Department to review the documents about the financial activities of President Biden's family, including "suspicious activity reports" linked to his son and his brother James Biden.

At that time, Comer said that his committee "is concerned about the national security implications resulting from President Biden's family receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals" and "will continue to follow the money trail and facts to determine if President Biden is compromised by his family’s business schemes and if there is a national security threat."

In the released memo, the Chairman of the Committee reiterated his "plans to gather additional bank records shortly and continue following the money trail" as part of its commitment to "rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse that exist at the highest level of the federal government."

Since 2018, Hunter Biden has been under investigation by federal prosecutors for his financial activities in Delaware. He denies all the charges levelled against him.