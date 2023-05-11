 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tonga region in US hit by powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

A car drives past a crack in the road on Highway 178, south of Trona, California, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the south of the state. —AFP/file
A car drives past a crack in the road on Highway 178, south of Trona, California, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the south of the state. —AFP/file

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Tonga, prompting authorities to assess the tsunami threat, but no warning was issued, providing relief to coastal areas.

The seismic event occurred offshore, with its epicentre located approximately 73 kilometres northwest of Hihifo, Tonga. According to the USGS, the earthquake had a considerable depth of 212 kilometres (132 miles). Despite the significant magnitude, the US Tsunami Warning System promptly declared that no tsunami warning was necessary following the occurrence.

This seismic activity caused concern among authorities who were vigilant about potential tsunamis due to the earthquake's proximity to the ocean. Given its offshore nature, experts immediately initiated an assessment of the situation to determine if any tidal waves might pose a threat to coastal areas. Fortunately, based on available information and the absence of any imminent danger, the US Tsunami Warning System concluded that no tsunami alert was warranted.

The seismic event serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of earthquakes and the importance of monitoring systems that can promptly detect and analyze such occurrences. The gathered data from this event will contribute to the broader understanding of seismic activity in the region, assisting researchers and scientists in their ongoing efforts to improve earthquake forecasting and preparedness measures.

More From World:

Republicans show loyalty to Trump after civil suit verdict

Republicans show loyalty to Trump after civil suit verdict
Finland’s youngest PM announces divorcing her husband

Finland’s youngest PM announces divorcing her husband
Republicans accuse Joe Biden's family of receiving money from foreigners

Republicans accuse Joe Biden's family of receiving money from foreigners
Donald Trump set to participate in CNN Town Hall

Donald Trump set to participate in CNN Town Hall
Bodies found in mass graves in Kenya have missing organs: investigators

Bodies found in mass graves in Kenya have missing organs: investigators
Biden, McCarthy start urgent debt talks as default deadline nears

Biden, McCarthy start urgent debt talks as default deadline nears
Sexual abuse and defamation: Trump ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million

Sexual abuse and defamation: Trump ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million
Two MBA students killed in San Juan crossfire; woman shooter arrested

Two MBA students killed in San Juan crossfire; woman shooter arrested
'War unleashed against Russia', says Putin in Victory Day parade

'War unleashed against Russia', says Putin in Victory Day parade
US voices opposition to Syria's readmission to Arab League

US voices opposition to Syria's readmission to Arab League
12 Palestinians martyred in Israeli air strikes: health officials

12 Palestinians martyred in Israeli air strikes: health officials
Pulitzer Prize winners honoured for courageous journalism on Ukraine war

Pulitzer Prize winners honoured for courageous journalism on Ukraine war