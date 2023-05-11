 
Sci-Tech
Thursday May 11, 2023
Google launches ChatGPT rival Bard AI chatbot in 180 countries

Thursday May 11, 2023

Sundar Pichai speaks during a presentation at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 2, 2015.— Reuters
Google has announced the global expansion of its AI chatbot called Bard, positioning it as a competitor to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. The move comes as Google aims to integrate generative AI into its core products, including its leading search engine. 

At the annual Google Developers conference, CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the company's focus on reimagining its offerings with generative AI at the forefront. Google's expansion of AI capabilities follows Microsoft's rapid integration of similar technologies, despite concerns about AI's impact on society and job displacement.

Google showcased how generative AI will enhance various services, including Gmail, photo editing, and online work tools. The company expressed a commitment to implementing AI in a responsible manner, ensuring its efforts align with ethical standards. 

Google lifted the waitlist for Bard, making it available worldwide in English and revealing plans to support 40 languages in the future. The company also introduced browser extensions that will bring AI features to apps like Gmail and Maps, enabling functions such as auto-completing text in emails and generating artwork ideas from available supplies.

However, the expansion of generative AI technologies raises concerns about the potential misuse of AI, such as the spread of disinformation through voice clones, deep-fake videos, and convincing written messages. In response, experts have called for caution and a pause in the development of powerful AI systems to ensure safety. 

Notably, Microsoft's OpenAI-backed AI models have recently become accessible to the public, enhancing Bing search engine and Edge browser capabilities with image and video processing. The risks and ethical implications of AI continue to be topics of discussion, with notable figures like computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton warning of the serious and imminent existential threat posed by AI.

Despite the risks, both Google and Microsoft are aggressively pursuing the integration of generative AI, showcasing its potential for enhancing user experiences and transforming various industries. As these technologies continue to advance, responsible development and stringent ethical guidelines will be crucial to address potential challenges and ensure AI is used for the benefit of society.

