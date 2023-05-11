 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Biden denies any wrongdoing regarding son's deals

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

Biden denies any wrongdoing regarding sons deals. AFP/File
Biden denies any wrongdoing regarding son's deals. AFP/File

Republicans in the House Oversight Committee accused President Joe Biden's family of having earned over $10 million through questionable business deals while he was vice president. 

The committee claimed that Biden's son, Hunter, had received $1 million linked to a business agreement with a Romanian tycoon while the former vice president was managing relations with the country. The deal was reportedly organised by Rob Walker, one of Hunter Biden's business partners.

Committee Republicans released a detailed report indicating that Walker began receiving funds from Gabriel Popoviciu, the Romanian tycoon, soon after Joe Biden welcomed Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to the White House in 2015. Popoviciu's company in Cyprus, Bladon Enterprises, paid Walker's private company more than $3 million from November 2015 to May 2017.

The Republicans claimed that after receiving money from Bladon, Walker's company deposited over $1 million into accounts belonging to Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden (Hunter's sister-in-law), and James Gilliar (another business partner of Hunter). The committee contended that this pattern mirrors that of a previous business deal that Hunter Biden and Walker had with a Chinese energy firm. 

After receiving money from that company in 2017, Walker paid more than $1 million to Gilliar and the Bidens, the Republicans said.

James Comer, the Oversight Committee Chair, alleged that the Romanian funds were part of over $10 million that Hunter Biden, his family, and business associates received from dealings with foreign entities in China, Ukraine, and other places during Joe Biden's vice presidency between 2009 and 2017. Comer held a press conference, saying, "Hunter Biden and his associates pursued business in countries that directly correlate with Joe Biden's work as vice president. This is not normal, and it is not ethical."

The Republicans failed to present any evidence that Joe Biden directly benefitted from or knew about the business deals and money transfers. However, they believed that he must have been aware of all the companies established by Hunter and his associates to conduct business. 

Republican Representative Byron Reynolds stated, "Nobody in this room can logically sit here and say that the president of the United States had no idea that these companies were being formed while he was vice president of the United States."

Biden has repeatedly rejected any wrongdoing regarding his son's dealings and defended Hunter's business tactics. "My son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him," he said last week.

More From World:

Two infants miraculously rescued amid devastating floods in Congo

Two infants miraculously rescued amid devastating floods in Congo
Republicans show loyalty to Trump after civil suit verdict

Republicans show loyalty to Trump after civil suit verdict
Tonga region in US hit by powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake

Tonga region in US hit by powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake
Finland’s youngest PM announces divorcing her husband

Finland’s youngest PM announces divorcing her husband
Republicans accuse Joe Biden's family of receiving money from foreigners

Republicans accuse Joe Biden's family of receiving money from foreigners
Donald Trump set to participate in CNN Town Hall

Donald Trump set to participate in CNN Town Hall
Bodies found in mass graves in Kenya have missing organs: investigators

Bodies found in mass graves in Kenya have missing organs: investigators
Biden, McCarthy start urgent debt talks as default deadline nears

Biden, McCarthy start urgent debt talks as default deadline nears
Sexual abuse and defamation: Trump ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million

Sexual abuse and defamation: Trump ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million
Two MBA students killed in San Juan crossfire; woman shooter arrested

Two MBA students killed in San Juan crossfire; woman shooter arrested
'War unleashed against Russia', says Putin in Victory Day parade

'War unleashed against Russia', says Putin in Victory Day parade
US voices opposition to Syria's readmission to Arab League

US voices opposition to Syria's readmission to Arab League