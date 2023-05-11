 
Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
King Charles made key change in Coronation at Prince George’s persuasion

King Charles acquiesced Prince George’s persuasion to make a key change in one of the Coronation traditions that have existed for over centuries.

The young royal, who was one of the four Pages of Honour at the ceremony held on Saturday, May 6th, voiced his concerns to the monarch that he would be bullied over having to wear white knee breeches, per Express UK.

The monarch agreed to the suggestion posed by his nine-year-old grandson by replacing the breeches and tights – which were also proving an issue for George – with trousers.

According to a royal courtier, who told Mail Online’s Ephraim Hardcastle, “[George] also wasn’t keen on wearing tights and becoming a subject of ribaldry at school.

The young prince had already decided to swap his own breeches for a pair of naval trousers, much to the dismay of the royal tailor who felt his buckled court shoes had to be worn with tights.

The costume change seemed to have pleased the prince, who is now second in line to the throne, as he appeared all smiles during the historic royal ceremony performing his role.

Meanwhile, his siblings, Louis, 5, and Charlotte, 8, also attended the coronation, although they did not have roles in the ceremony.

Ahead of the ceremony, a Kensington Palace spokesperson revealed to People Magazine that the whole family was “very excited” about George’s role in the coronation, and that they believe it to be “an incredibly special moment.”

After performing his role, the prince appeared at the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside his three fellow pages, looking pleased and wearing big smiles.

