Lena Headey explains how Game of Thrones impacted her career

Lena Headey has recently revealed that she found it “harder” to find new roles after the Game of Thrones ended.



In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, Lena, who played Cersei Lannister in all eight seasons of GoT, said, “Thrones was such a surprise.”

The actress continued, “But there was no part of me that went, ‘Oh, it’s done now. Life’s going to be easy’.”

Elaborating on how this HBO series impacted her career, Lena stated, “It opened doors, it made certain things easier. It also made things feel harder because you think, ‘What do I do?’”

The actress mentioned that she tried to keep her celebrity status “separate” from her personal life.

“If someone says, ‘Oh, you’re in Game of Thrones, my youngest child now says things like, ‘What is Game of Thrones?’ remarked the 49-year-old.

She added, “In fact, the other day she went, ‘My mommy is in…’ And I was like, ‘You don’t tell people!’”

Following her stint in GoT, Lena was last seen in movies including Gunpowder Milkshake and 9 Bullets.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen in the HBO drama White House Plumbers.