 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone features on 'Time magazine' cover as 'The global star'

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Ranveer Singh surprises Deepika Padukone during her Time magazine interview
Ranveer Singh surprises Deepika Padukone during her Time magazine interview 

Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone has appeared as The Global Star on the cover page of the famous Time magazine.

Proud husband Ranveer Singh immediately came forward in support of wife Deepika. He posted the picture of the cover page on his Instagram story and wrote: “Iconic.”

The Pathaan actress also re-posted the story and lovingly wrote: “My happy place…”

Deepika Padukone features on Time magazine cover as The global star

The couple has been the biggest cheerleaders of each other. They tend to celebrate each one of their achievements together.

Not only that, the Simmba actor also shared a post on his Instagram especially for his wife to boost her morale and encourage her. He wrote: “World at your feet! Proud of you, babygirl!”

At present, a video has been going viral where Ranveer surprises Deepika during her Time interview. The duo served major couple goals in the video and looked super cute together.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be making her first on-screen appearance with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter that also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Moreover, she also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the kitty. As per Pinkvilla, the actress also has a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. 

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra expected to attend cousin Parineeti's engagement in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra expected to attend cousin Parineeti's engagement in Delhi
Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' to release on THIS big festival

Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' to release on THIS big festival
Sonakshi Sinha opens up on playing 'subservient' roles in her career

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on playing 'subservient' roles in her career
Salman Khan to feature in brother Sohail Khan's next project?

Salman Khan to feature in brother Sohail Khan's next project?
Gauahar Khan welcomes baby 'boy' with husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan welcomes baby 'boy' with husband Zaid Darbar
Andrew Tate reacts to SC's verdict on Imran Khan's arrest

Andrew Tate reacts to SC's verdict on Imran Khan's arrest

Sonam Bajwa remembers auditioning for Deepika's role in 'Happy New Year'

Sonam Bajwa remembers auditioning for Deepika's role in 'Happy New Year'
Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha wanted her to be police officer?

Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha wanted her to be police officer?
Shraddha Kapoor flaunts 'new hairstyle' in her latest IG post

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts 'new hairstyle' in her latest IG post
Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Project K' release might delay: Here's why

Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Project K' release might delay: Here's why
Arjun Rampal officially announces his Telugu debut project 'NBK108'

Arjun Rampal officially announces his Telugu debut project 'NBK108'
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' makes it to New York IFF

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' makes it to New York IFF