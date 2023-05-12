WATCH: Five-foot-long alligator roaming in stormwater pipe in Florida

Officials spotted a five-foot-long alligator in Florida that was roaming in a stormwater pipe as they were investigating the pipes with a camera attached to a robot.



In the city of Ovideo which is about 20 miles northeast of Orlando, the stormwater workers were on Lockwood Boulevard to run a check on a number of holes that appeared in the roadway on Friday, the city said in a Facebook post.

According to the officials: "The crew used a four-wheel robotic camera to go into the pipes below the road and investigate any anomalies such as leaking pipes, cracks or other defects underground."

On the contrary, the workers came across an unusual thing while searching the underground pipes.

The city officials shared a video in which a robotic camera can be seen chasing the alligator down the stormwater pipes. The alligator seems running away from the robot.

The Facebook post mentioned: “At first, they thought it was a toad and, in the video, you see two little glowing eyes until you get closer – but when it turned around, they saw the long tail of the alligator and followed it through the pipes!.”

As the camera was chasing the alligator, it went about 340 stories before getting stuck on a small indentation. The alligator then disappeared after going forward in the pipe.

"Just another reason not to go wandering down into the Stormwater pipes!" the city said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission: Alligators are found in all of Florida’s 67 counties.

The agency also said that potential conflict between humans and reptiles will always exist, urging the city dwellers to keep their distance from the animals, swim only in designated swimming areas during the day, and to keep pets on a leash and away from bodies of water.