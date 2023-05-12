Prince Harry has ‘no solace’ as the world is ‘made of stone’

A commentator has stepped forward to lend support to Prince Harry who ‘braved’ the Coronation alone, despite the world looking down at him, with ‘hearts made of stone’.



An editor for The Independent,, Victoria Richards, issued these claims and revelations.

She believes the ‘heart bleeds’ for Prince Harry, and his ‘bravery’ at King Charles’ Coronation.

“Never was there a more solitary figure than the King’s second son walking down the aisle alone at the coronation.”

“If your heart didn’t ache to see Prince Harry – yes, the ‘spare’, the black sheep, the outlier – taking those brave steps all by himself to sit alongside former friends and relatives after months of acrimony, then it must be made of stone.”

“Forget what he’s ‘done’: the tell-all, explosive memoir, the revealing Netflix documentary, the inner circle revelations that have sent shockwaves through the core of the royal family.”

Because “all I saw was a self-conscious, grim-faced man, in pain, without the comfort of his wife to soften the blow. I can only imagine how tightly he must have been gritting his teeth to do it in the first place.”