 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has ‘no solace’ as the world is ‘made of stone’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

A commentator has stepped forward to lend support to Prince Harry who ‘braved’ the Coronation alone, despite the world looking down at him, with ‘hearts made of stone’.

An editor for The Independent,, Victoria Richards, issued these claims and revelations.

She believes the ‘heart bleeds’ for Prince Harry, and his ‘bravery’ at King Charles’ Coronation.

“Never was there a more solitary figure than the King’s second son walking down the aisle alone at the coronation.”

“If your heart didn’t ache to see Prince Harry – yes, the ‘spare’, the black sheep, the outlier – taking those brave steps all by himself to sit alongside former friends and relatives after months of acrimony, then it must be made of stone.”

“Forget what he’s ‘done’: the tell-all, explosive memoir, the revealing Netflix documentary, the inner circle revelations that have sent shockwaves through the core of the royal family.”

Because “all I saw was a self-conscious, grim-faced man, in pain, without the comfort of his wife to soften the blow. I can only imagine how tightly he must have been gritting his teeth to do it in the first place.”

More From Royals:

Prince William and Kate Middleton's new digital content creator lauded for his work

Prince William and Kate Middleton's new digital content creator lauded for his work
Meghan Markle wins hearts as dance video goes viral video

Meghan Markle wins hearts as dance video goes viral
John Cleese says he couldn't control his laugh after watching King Charles' coronation video

John Cleese says he couldn't control his laugh after watching King Charles' coronation

William, Kate to face problems with Charles in representing royal family

William, Kate to face problems with Charles in representing royal family
Prince Harry ‘regressing’ into a ‘silly teenager’ video

Prince Harry ‘regressing’ into a ‘silly teenager’
Prince Harry is a 'wayward son who’s chosen the Hollywood big bucks' over duty video

Prince Harry is a 'wayward son who’s chosen the Hollywood big bucks' over duty
Prince Harry’s ‘such a spoilt little brat and has gone rogue’

Prince Harry’s ‘such a spoilt little brat and has gone rogue’
Prince Harry receives sweet advice about his hair

Prince Harry receives sweet advice about his hair
Prince William receives exciting news days after King Charles coronation

Prince William receives exciting news days after King Charles coronation
Sarah Ferguson reacts after enjoying coronation concert

Sarah Ferguson reacts after enjoying coronation concert
King Charles will be ‘damned’ if he removes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal titles video

King Charles will be ‘damned’ if he removes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal titles
Charles to focus on ‘being King,’ won’t be distracted by Harry, Meghan ‘drama’ video

Charles to focus on ‘being King,’ won’t be distracted by Harry, Meghan ‘drama’