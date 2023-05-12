 
Friday May 12, 2023
Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global ambassador for Gucci

Alia unlocks second major achievement this year after MET Gala debut
Alia Bhatt has been signed up to be the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand Gucci.

Taking it to her Instagram, Alia shared her big achievement with her fans along with some pictures. She wrote: “I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci.”

As soon as Alia shared the big news, social media started flooding with lots of messages lauding the actress on her achievement.

Celebrities who congratulated the 30-year-old actress included Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Bhumi Pednekar.

On the other hand, best friend Akansha Rajan also praised Alia. She wrote: “Enough ya its like I’m on Instagram only to get wowed by you every day.”

Just like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is also making her way to the Hollywood. This is the second biggest achievement Alia has unlocked this year.

A few days back, she made a dreamy debut appearance at the world’s biggest fashion event, MET Gala.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is going to make her Hollywood debut this year with film Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.  

