Johnny Depp inks biggest-ever men's fragrance deal with Dior

Johnny Depp and Dior Sauvage have extended their fragrance partnership for three years and a reported $20 million, making it one of the most profitable celebrity fragrance deals.

Despite the controversy surrounding Depp's court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Dior Sauvage has kept him as the face of the fragrance since it launched in 2015.

The CEO of Dior's parent company LVMH, Bernard Arnault, attributed the success of Dior Sauvage to the image of Johnny Depp. The announcement of the deal comes ahead of the Cannes Film Festival where Depp's film, Jeanne du Barry, will premiere.

Jeanne du Barry is set to launch the Cannes festival on May 16 marking Johnny Depp's first big-screen role since the Heard controversy and the Dior Sauvage deal seems to coincide with his comeback.

Dior Sauvage stood behind Depp, while he faced challenges in his career amid the Heard drama, as a consequence of which he was dropped by major Hollywood franchises, including Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts.