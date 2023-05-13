 
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry making ‘every courtier worth their Brooks’ ask ‘when’s it stopping?’

Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry’s new persona is triggering a Palace-wide bout of insomnia.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations.

She said, “What we could see coming out of the High Court in London is Harry unfiltered, Harry unchained, acoustic Harry if you will – a prospect which should have triggered a current wave of Palace-wide insomnia.”

“In a way, the Duke of Sussex’s trio of legal cases against various papers constitutes a bit of a twofer, taking on his greatest nemesis – parts of the British media – all with the additional effect of managing to embarrass his family in the process.”

“The question that Charles, William and every courtier worth their Brooks membership must be asking is, when is this going to stop?”

