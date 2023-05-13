 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Blake Shelton heaps praise on Gwen Stefani at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Shelton heaps praise on Gwen Stefani at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Shelton has recently commended his wife Gwen Stefani after being honoured with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 12.

During his acceptance speech, Blake called his musician wife “great accomplishment” in his life .

“I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake,” said The Voice alum.

The Don’t Speak hit-maker stated, “I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey.”

Blake, who looked dapper in a black blazer, could not stop gushing about his wife while giving his speech.

On the other hand, Gwen, who tied the knot with Blake in 2021, described him as “one-of-a-kind guy”.

“He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton,” commented Gwen.

The Hollaback Girl mentioned, “Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream.”

“And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you,” added the Rich Girl singer.

