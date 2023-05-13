 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Blackpink’s agency announces pre-debut song date for new group Baby Monster

Saturday May 13, 2023

Hence, all seven trainees made it in the first girl group from the agency in around seven years

K-pop band Blackpink’s company confirms the pre-debut song release date for their new group Baby Monster. The founder of YG Entertainment recently announced the surprising final lineup for the group.

The final announcement came after their Youtube series where they evaluated all the potential members. He initially claimed that out of the seven trainees, only five would make it into the final selection.

He announced the five members he selected, leaving out two of them as he wanted them to be a part of some upcoming projects.

The members that he selected included Chiquita, Pharita, Haram, Ahyeon and Ruka. For Asa, he said that he wants her to be a part of a project he has planned in Japan and for Rora, he wants her to debut in YG’s next girl group.

However, he explained that because people were so insistent that all seven should debut, he re-evaluated his decision.

“‘YG Family’ is not just the gathering of YG artists, as I believe that YG fans and everyone who has diligently tuned in to these broadcasts are the true YG Family.”

He added: “I will take all seven with me.”

Hence, all seven trainees made it in the first girl group from the agency in around seven years since the debut of the global phenomenon Blackpink. They also announced soon after that their pre-debut song Dream would be released on May 14th.

