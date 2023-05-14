 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tornado threat forces Trump to cancel Florida rally, DeSantis meets Voters

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Former President Donald Trump. AFP/File
Former President Donald Trump. AFP/File

Former President Donald Trump's planned outdoor rally in Florida was abruptly canceled on Saturday due to a tornado watch. 

The cancellation came on the same day that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered a top potential challenger for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, engaged with voters in the state.

Trump, who had yet to depart from Palm Beach, promised to reschedule the rally soon, conveying the message in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. Urging people to seek shelter or find a safe haven, he expressed his disappointment in another post about the canceled event.

The decision to cancel the rally prevented a highly anticipated clash between two political heavyweights, setting the stage for an intense primary contest in the state that will hold the nation's first primary next year. Earlier that day, Governor DeSantis interacted with voters at the annual family picnic event hosted by Iowa Republican Representative Randy Feenstra in Sioux Center, located in western Iowa.

Craig Robinson, a seasoned Republican operative, viewed Trump's planned rally as an attempt to overshadow DeSantis' appearances on Saturday. DeSantis was scheduled to headline a state party fundraising event in Cedar Rapids, providing him with additional opportunities to connect with voters.

National polling, as reflected in the Real Clear Politics average, shows Trump holding a significant 31 percentage point lead over DeSantis, with other candidates trailing far behind in single digits. 

Although there has been limited polling in Iowa, Republican insiders believe that DeSantis, who recently gained endorsements from 37 GOP state legislators, will have the chance to present his case to voters and position himself as a better choice than the current frontrunner.

More From World:

US ambassador apologises to South Africa for Russian arms supply allegation

US ambassador apologises to South Africa for Russian arms supply allegation
Explainer: Understanding the dangers of tropical cyclones

Explainer: Understanding the dangers of tropical cyclones

In setback to Modi-led BJP, Congress sweeps Karnataka election

In setback to Modi-led BJP, Congress sweeps Karnataka election
North Olmsted police bust human trafficking ring; teachers among ten men arrested

North Olmsted police bust human trafficking ring; teachers among ten men arrested
Trump's controversial CNN appearance raises questions about media's role

Trump's controversial CNN appearance raises questions about media's role
WATCH: Student pepper-sprays teacher for confiscating her phone

WATCH: Student pepper-sprays teacher for confiscating her phone
Man keeps father's body in freezer to 'talk to him'

Man keeps father's body in freezer to 'talk to him'
Why did Peloton recall over 2 million exercise bikes?

Why did Peloton recall over 2 million exercise bikes?
5.2 magnitude aftershock hit California hours after 5.5 earthquake

5.2 magnitude aftershock hit California hours after 5.5 earthquake
Large-scale evacuations in Bangladesh as deadly cyclone approaches

Large-scale evacuations in Bangladesh as deadly cyclone approaches
Scotland to launch UK's first self-driving bus service next week

Scotland to launch UK's first self-driving bus service next week
Blow to Erdogan as key opposition candidate dramatically withdraws from Turkey elections

Blow to Erdogan as key opposition candidate dramatically withdraws from Turkey elections