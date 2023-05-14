 
Sunday May 14, 2023
K-pop band New Jeans achieve 100 million views on ‘OMG’ MV

Sunday May 14, 2023

Group member Danielle has been chosen to dub the Korean version of The Little Mermaid
Group member Danielle has been chosen to dub the Korean version of 'The Little Mermaid'

K-pop band New Jeans has earned 100 million views with their song OMG’s music video. This is their fastest MV to have achieved the feat.

On May 13th, the (Performance ver.1) video of OMG crossed 100 million views. This is their second overall video to cross the 100 million mark, with their debut song Hype Boy being the first.

They initially released the music video on January 3rd which means it only took them around four months to hit this major benchmark. The previous record was set by Hype Boy for around eight months and twelve days.

In other news, group member Danielle has been chosen to dub the Korean version of The Little Mermaid, specifically the role of the main character Ariel. On May 12th, Walt Disney Company Korea released a statement on the casting:

“Danielle will take on the role of Ariel and showcase a new side of herself by dubbing and singing for [the film’s] original soundtrack. We expect that Danielle, who is similar in age with and whose cheerful image resembles that of Ariel in the film, will bring out the charm of teenage girl Ariel who is bubbly and full of curiosity.”

