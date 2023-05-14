 
Sunday May 14, 2023
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife on Mother's Day

Sunday May 14, 2023

Hollywood star John Travolta paid tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day.

Taking to Instagram, the "Pulp Fiction" actor shared a throwback video of his wife.

In the clip, Preston — who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020 — can be seen opening a Mother's Day gift before showing it off to the camera before her.

"Happy Mother's Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John," John Travolta captioned the video.

Travolta and Preston were married for 28 years before her death. The couple is also parents to son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.


