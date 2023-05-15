 
Monday May 15, 2023
World's oldest dog, Bobi, turns 31

Leonel Costa caresses Bobi at their home in the village of Conqueiros near Leiria. —AFP
Bobi, a beloved Portuguese canine who was officially recognized as the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, joyously commemorated his 31st birthday on Thursday, as confirmed in a news release from Guinness. The festive occasion was planned by Bobi's adoring family at their residence in Conqueiros, a tranquil rural village in southern Portugal.

According to the news release, Bobi's owner, Leonel Costa, shared that the birthday celebration would embody a "very traditional" Portuguese party. More than 100 individuals were expected to attend, while a captivating dance troupe was set to grace the festivities with their performance.

Costa expressed to Guinness that Bobi has garnered immense attention and adoration ever since being crowned as the world's oldest dog. He recounted the multitude of journalists and admirers from across the globe who had visited specifically to capture a moment with Bobi, showcasing his remarkable longevity.

The senior pup's health was reported to be in good condition; however, due to Costa's concerns about the strain caused by frequent visitors, Bobi recently underwent a check-up. Costa explained in the news release, "There were a lot of pictures taken and he had to get up and down many times. It wasn't easy for him."

Bobi belongs to the purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo breed, a Portuguese dog known for its guarding abilities with livestock. As he has aged, Bobi has encountered challenges in walking and experienced a decline in eyesight, as acknowledged by Costa.

Costa attributed his beloved companion's impressive longevity, in part, to the serene and harmonious environment in which Bobi resides. Remarkably, Bobi holds the distinction of not only being the oldest living dog presently but also the oldest dog ever recorded in history, according to Guinness. Costa was merely 8 years old when Bobi first entered their lives as a cherished canine companion.

Reflecting on the significance of Bobi, Costa conveyed heartfelt sentiments, stating, "Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world."

