James Gunn addresses Miley Cyrus' cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

James Gunn addresses Miley Cyrus’ cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has recently addressed pop star Miley Cyrus’ cameo in the latest movie sequel.

According to Metro, Miley voiced robot Mainframe in a post-credit scene in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

However, this time, Mainframe has returned in the franchise’s third instalment, but not the Flowers singer.

This time, the character is played by Tara Strong per media report.

Lately, James initiated a Twitter Q&A earlier this month, where he confirmed Tara played Mainframe as Miley was unable to.

When one fan asked in a tweet, “Was Miley Cyrus not able to reprise her role from Guardians 2? Was that the same character?”

To this, James responded, “Yes. Yes.”

Earlier, James disclosed that this Guardians movie was ‘all-encompassing’ for over a decade of his life.

The director mentioned that he felt “a big relief” after the screening of final instalment.

Meanwhile, the last sequel features Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, newlywed Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel.

