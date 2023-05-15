Jamie & Corrinne Foxx to co-host Fox’s game show ‘We Are Family’

New game show We Are Family will air in 2024, giving Jamie a lot of time to recover

Jamie Foxx is all set to host another game show for Fox. The Beat Shazam host will co-host the new game show titled We Are Family with daughter Corrinne Foxx.

Jamie recently made headlines for his stay in the hospital after a medical complication, following which, he was replaced by guest host Nick Cannon on Beat Shazam. His daughter Corrinne has confirmed that he is now out of the hospital and “playing picketball”.

The new game show, which will air in 2024, will follow unrecognized relatives of famous celebrities performing duets with their celebrity relative.

The game show will have a studio audience of 100 contestants who will play through rounds of guessing and gameplay to win upto $100,000 each by figuring out which celebrity the contestant is related to before it is unveiled.

Jamie and Corrine have expressed their excitement regarding the show's development, “We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family... We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Allison Wallach, the president of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment has praised the hosting abilities of the father-daughter duo, saying, “Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox family. Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family.”