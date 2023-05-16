 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Cannes Market: Prime Video among buyers for ‘The Boogeyman: The Origin Of The Myth’

Spanish horror film ‘The Boogeyman: The Origin Of The Myth’ brings the terrifying Boogeyman to life
At the Cannes Market, the Spanish horror movie Boogeyman: The Origin Of The Myth (El Hombre Del Saco) generated significant interest, with several bidders vying for the film's rights, including Amazon's Prime Video.

The Spanish horror film follows a group of teenagers as they discover the disappearances of several children and realize that the horrific legend of the Boogeyman is real. 

At the Cannes Market launch of the film, Filmshark snatched the world rights to the film and landed a series of international deals.

Amazon’s Prime Video acquired the SVOD rights, while the rights for Latin America, Canada, and the U.S went to Mantícora in a deal negotiated by José Luis Mejía Razo from Mantícora and Guido Rud, Federico Pascua, and Matias Fontenla of FilmSharks.

The horror film is a Ángel Gómez Hernández directorial with a screenplay by Juma Fodde (You shall Not Sleep), Ignacio García Cucucovich, Ángel Gómez Hernández (Don’t Listen) and Gustavo Hernández (The Silent House).

El Hombre Del Saco boasts a cast of esteemed actors including Javier Botet (Slender Man; The Conjuring 2), Macarena Gomez (HBO’s 30 Coins; Shrew’s Nest), and Manolo Solo ( Pan's Labyrinth).

The film will bow at the Cannes Festival in the Fantastic Pavilion on May 22.

