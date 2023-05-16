 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Britney Spears’ sons to move away from her and live in Hawaii

Tuesday May 16, 2023

The singer has spoken about how heartbreaking it is for her to have a strained relationship with her boys
American singer Britney Spears might be facing separation from her two songs as her ex-husband Kevin Federline seeks to move them to Hawaii. Federline has sole custody of both Jayden, who is 16 and Sean Preston who is 17.

This news comes after the rumours that Britney’s marriage with her current spouse Sam Asghari is facing troubles. According to sources, Federline has sent a letter through his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan to Britney’s, Mathew Rosengart to question whether she would be alright if her songs relocated to Hawaii.

His lawyers expect to hear back with a response within this week, and if she refuses he will have to go to a court judge and then ask for permission. An insider claims that the reason for them wanting to move is that Federline will be able to get good work as a DJ and the boys will be away from the crowded life in Los Angeles.

The singer has previously spoken about how heartbreaking it is for her to have a strained relationship with her boys. She even claimed previously that a “part of her had died” because she had not been able to see them for six months and they also didn’t attend her wedding ceremony with Asghari.

