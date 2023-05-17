Priscilla Presley says family is ‘stronger than ever’ after settlement

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reached a settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust battle on May 16th, 2023.

In the final agreement, Riley, Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, is the official beneficiary of the late musician’s trust. While the details of the agreement were not disclosed in court — and both parties plan to file a motion to seal the settlement — TMZ reported that Priscilla was awarded “millions.”

In written statement to the press after the case came to end, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley claimed that she never filed the case against her ‘beloved’ granddaughter and was ‘pleased’ to have resolved the matter.

“Although the media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter,” the actress, 77, said in a statement to multiple media outlets.

“As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”

Just two weeks after the sudden passing of Lisa Marie in January, 2023, Priscilla had filed a petition challenging the 2016 amendment in her late daughter’s will that left Riley Keough in-charge. Moreover, she claimed the will ousted her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees, which was not legitimate.

Ronson J. Shamoun, who represents Priscilla told Entertainment Tonight, “All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy. They are very excited for the future.”

Riley’s lawyer, Justin Gold, agreed telling ET, “Riley is very happy. She’s a remarkable woman and her future is bright.”