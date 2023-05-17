Elon Musk defends his conspiracy theory tweets

Tech billionaire, Elon Musk talks to another CEO before a roundtable during the 6th edition of the "Choose France" Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris on May 15, 2023. — AFP

Tech billionaire, Elon Musk, got defensive about his tweets promoting conspiracy theories, and seemed upset about the direction of tech startup OpenAI.

He further presented dislike towards the work-from-home trend, calling that it is "morally wrong".

While speaking to CNBC for a live interview on Tuesday, Musk shared his willingness to risk the consequences to share his controversial views through his tweets.

“I’ll say what I want to say, and if the consequence of doing that is losing money, so be it,” said Musk.

As he shared his take on the work-from-home trend, the SpaceX CEO referred to it as unfair to people who do not have the option to work remotely.

“I think that the whole notion of work from home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, ’Let them eat cake," Musk said. “It’s not just a productivity thing, I think it’s morally wrong," he added.

He spoke right after Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting where he announced to deliver the long-awaited Cybertruck, an electric light-duty truck operated with a battery.

Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion and became its CEO in October 2022, has been busy recently as he hired Linda Yaccarino — former chair of advertising sales for NBC Universal — as the new CEO of Twitter.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's reputation as a free speech absolutist again drew fire over the weekend after Twitter joined hands with the Turkish government and censored the accounts of political opponents ahead of a closely-fought vote.

On Monday, he also held a meeting with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and French Minister for the Economy and Finances, Bruno Le Maire, regarding the 6th edition of the "Choose France" Summit.