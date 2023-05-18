All you need to know about Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s split

Their relationship faced backlash because of their significant age gap

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford took everyone by surprise by breaking up less than a year into their relationship. They made headlines with their romance from the start because of their eleven year age gap.

Billie was 20 years old at the time of starting the relationship whereas Jesse was 31. Her team released a statement announcing the split, and claimed that the pair had separated ‘amicably.’

A spokesman further confirmed the news, saying: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.”

They also denied any rumors that their relationship ended due to infidelity, with Billie attending the Met Gala alone in May.

Their relationship faced backlash because of their significant age gap, especially since they had known each other six years prior to beginning their romance. This disturbed fans due to the implications of the pair being close while Billie was still a minor.

Things intensified after they dressed up as an old man and a baby for Halloween, making an attempt at calling out the backlash they’d been facing. When asked about the criticism, Billie said:

“Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this.”