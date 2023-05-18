Ed Sheeran successfully beats another lawsuit

The singer won another case over the two songs in this same court previously

Well-known singer Ed Sheeran claimed a second win as he beat another lawsuit claiming he plagiarized Let’s Get It On from Marvin Gaye. The copyright lawsuit stated that there were too many similarities between the song and Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud.

The second case was carried out in the federal court in Manhattan, with the case being presided over by District Judge Louis Stanton. He dismissed the case, which was brought by Structured Asset Sales LLC, saying that the sections of Let’s Get It On that Sheeran allegedly plagiarized are far too common to be copyrighted.

The singer won another case over the two songs in this same court previously which was brought on by the heirs of co-writers that worked with Gaye on the song. After the win, Sheeran stated:

“I'm just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will not allow myself to be a piggy bank.”

He continued, adding: “I'm obviously very happy with the outcome of the case and it looks like I'm not having to retire from my day job after all. At the same time I'm unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all. We've spent the last eight years talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics, melodies and four chords which are also different and used by songwriters every day all over the world.”