You can now upload 'complete' movies on Twitter

The shadows of people holding mobile phones are cast onto a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw September 27, 2013. — Reuters

Twitter, known for its less space to post and short videos, has recently undergone drastic changes — not only in its features but management as well.

The platform, which earlier allowed a maximum of 10 minute-video and later 60 minutes, has now increased the limit to two hours and 8GB for its paid users — enough to upload a movie.

"Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!" the company's chief, Elon Musk, announced in a tweet.

Under Musk's management, the platform started making moves to facilitate lengthy video uploads and consumption. The company launched the long video upload feature last December and recently added new playback speed controls on the web as well.

The tech mogul has expressed his desire to build an “everything app” out of Twitter and go toe-to-toe with other platforms like YouTube.

In his bid to do that, the platform has rolled out several features, including increasing the character limit to 10,000 for paid users and relaunching Super Follows as Subscriptions.

Since taking over Twitter in late October, Musk has repeatedly courted controversy, sacking most of its staff, readmitting banned accounts to the platform, suspending journalists and charging for previously free services.

Those moves have spooked advertisers, many of whom left the platform due to concerns over their products being associated with troubling content.