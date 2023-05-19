ChatGPT goes mobile: iOS app debuts, android app coming soon

A response by ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, is seen on its website in this illustration picture from Feb. 9, 2023. Reuters

OpenAI's ChatGPT, a highly advanced AI chatbot, has finally made its way to mobile devices with the release of an iOS app on the App Store. However, Android users need not despair, as OpenAI has assured them that a ChatGPT app will be arriving on their platform "soon."

ChatGPT provides users with a glimpse into the world of AI, utilising a powerful language model that enables natural language processing and conversation. It is so advanced that even Microsoft employs it as the basis for its Bing Chat. Nevertheless, AI models still have a long way to go before they can fully replace traditional sources of factual information.

For quite some time, ChatGPT has been predominantly accessed through web browsers, with a few third-party developers attempting to create their own versions. However, OpenAI has now made its official ChatGPT model available as an iOS app on the App Store. Android users, though currently left waiting, can expect a similar offering when the app finally arrives on their devices.

While the exact timeframe for the Android release remains uncertain, it is unlikely to be too far in the future. The iOS app serves as a preview of what Android users can anticipate. Paid users will enjoy the benefits of the more advanced GPT-4 language model, resulting in faster response times and enhanced capabilities. Meanwhile, free users will gain access to Whisper, OpenAI's voice recognition software, and will be able to synchronise their usage across multiple devices. In essence, the app provides the same functionalities as before, but in a convenient native format.

These developments come at a time when Google is also striving to expand its AI presence through various Labs initiatives, such as Duet AI and generative AI in Google Search. While these features differ from a traditional chatbot, the integration of AI into Google Search has the potential to improve the quality of information available, as long as the language model can effectively discern fact from fiction.

The availability of the ChatGPT app on the App Store marks OpenAI's foray into the mobile world, with an Android version on the horizon. As the AI landscape continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how these advancements will shape the future of information access and interaction.