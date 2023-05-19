 
Friday May 19, 2023
WhatsApp brings two new changes to web version

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out two new changes which include a new chat share sheet and a redesigned emoji panel for the web users, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the app-tracking website, the two new features are available to some beta testers and will be rolled out to more people over the coming days. 

The instant messaging app continues to bring changes to its web version apart from Windows and macOS. It develops new features to enhance user experience. 

— WaBetaInfo 

WhatsApp has entirely revamped the chat share sheet, making it more compact and labelled each icon. 

The emoji panel has also been redesigned. It first covered the entire bottom of the screen but the latest update shows that it is now displayed separately and in a smaller size with the sticker and GIF tabs. 

WhatsApp has been enhancing the user experience by redesigning the interface. 

Windows native app updates

It previously brought two updates for the Windows native app by releasing a feature to keep messages from disappearing and a redesigned message menu with a reaction bar. 

The two features, named keep messages and redesigned message menu, were rolled out for some beta testers initially. 

Users are now provided with the ability to keep messages from disappearing. This feature is already available on mobile apps and the Desktop Electron version of WhatsApp.

This feature would prevent some messages from disappearing if they select the "keep" option available within the message menu.

"In case you decided to keep some messages from disappearing, they will be listed within the chat info screen," said WaBetaInfo.

Every user will still have control over those messages. If someone doesn't want to keep a message from disappearing, they can use the "upkeep" option.

Another new update is a button to quickly send a reaction. A new reactions bar has been included in the redesigned menu, improving the user interface. 

