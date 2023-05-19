Ukraine's Zelensky seeks support in first-ever trip to Saudi Arabia

This handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on May 19, 2023 shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) shaking hands with Ukraine´s President Volodymyr Zelensky prior to the Arab Summit meeting in Jeddah. — AFP

JEDDAH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said that he was ready to take cooperation with Saudi Arabia to a "new level", urging more support for his people, Arab News reported.

Zelensky was in Saudi Arabia for the 32nd Arab League summit being hosted by the Kingdom, seeking support for his country in the face of Russia's invasion.

“Beginning my first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world. Political prisoners in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, the return of our people, Peace Formula, and energy cooperation. KSA plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level,” Zelensky posted on his Twitter account.

Addressing the summit in his military-inspired outfit, the Ukrainian president said: "I am sure we can all be united in saving people from the cages of Russian prisons."

He added: “We will not submit to any foreign country or colonisers. Our goal is to protect the Ukrainian people. Ukraine did not choose war and did not engage in any hostilities inside the territory of other countries.”

The president further said, "What is happening in our country is a war, not just a conflict, Ukraine is forced to continue fighting.”

Zelensky also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who expressed readiness to mediate in the war between Russia and Ukraine before.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level,” Zelensky said wrote on Twitter following his arrival in Jeddah.

The Ukrainian leader was welcomed by the Kingdom. "Welcome, His Excellency President Vladimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine, guest of the 32nd regular session in Jeddah," the Saudi's foreign ministry wrote on Twitter.

Zelensky’s visit was a milestone for Ukrainian-Arab relations, said Ukraine's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko.



“Global South and Ukraine are consistently building up their ties while consolidating efforts to effectively tackle the critical issues of global and regional significance," the envoy wrote in a social media post.





