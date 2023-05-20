Is America ready for first Black Republican President?

US Senator Tim Scott. AFP/File

US Senator Tim Scott, who has spent recent months visiting crucial states in the Republican nominating contest, is running for the presidency, according to papers filed with the Federal Election Commission.

His official launch is set to take place in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina. Scott, 57, has highlighted his Christian faith and conservative values, drawing on his background of growing up in a poor, single-parent household. Notably, he is the only African American on the Republican side of the US Senate.

In a tweet on Thursday, Scott expressed his belief that American families are yearning for hope and emphasised the importance of faith in God, each other, and America.

However, recent polling has shown his support at a meager two percent, lagging behind former president Donald Trump by an average of 54 points.

The field of Republican candidates vying for the presidency includes Trump's former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, as well as ex-Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and talk radio host Larry Elder, who is the first African American to enter the race.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump's closest rival, is expected to launch his own presidential bid next week.

Scott, known for his fundraising prowess, has already accumulated $22 million in his Senate campaign account and recently initiated a $6 million advertising campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire.