Dubai to build $9.25bn 'Golden Line' metro, completion set for 2032

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum receives briefing on new metro project, "Golden Line". — X/@HHShkMohd

DUBAI: Dubai has announced a major new metro project, with authorities saying the "Golden Line" will cost 34 billion dirhams ($9.25 billion) and is expected to be completed by September 9, 2032.

The planned "Golden Line" will run about 40 metres underground and connect 15 key areas across the emirate, according to details shared by the emirate's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on social media.

The project is expected to serve around 1.5 million people and support 55 major real estate developments currently under construction.

Dubai said the new line would expand the total length of its metro network by 35%, as part of broader efforts to improve transport infrastructure and accommodate population and urban growth.



