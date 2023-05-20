What's your excuse? Just 5 minutes to fresh mind and fit body

A representational image of a woman cooking food with fresh vegetables. — Unsplash/File

A busy schedule is a common problem that everyone cites when asked if they are doing something for self-care. It is only regarded as a barrier in the way to a healthy lifestyle for most people but we will tell you a quick way to have a healthy style.

What if it only takes five minutes? Yes, five minutes are what it will take daily to make your lifestyle healthy.

There are some activities that only take five minutes to keep you healthy and fit.

If you are unsure whether you can find those five minutes, reconsider the time you may spend on less productive things such as scrolling social media feeds or watching minutes-long videos, among other things.

Here are some activities which can ensure your wellness and healthy conduct.

Breathing

Breathing is a basic part of our survival. Sometimes we all get stressed while doing tasks but you know breathing breaks can reduce your stress. Simply just stop for some minutes and take long deep breaths in and out through your nose.

It does not take more than 90 seconds. Deep breathing allows your brain to stimulate psychological relaxation response and reduces blood pressure and heart rate.

Body movement

Long sittings are not only bad for your physical well-being but also detrimental to your mental health, increasing risks of depression and death.

Move your body for five minutes at a time which can make a difference. A study back in 2020 revealed that doing exercise for merely 11 minutes can increase your life span.

The movement of the body is up to you how you do it as long as it is in motion. You can do any physical activity such as yoga, dancing walk.

Meet with friends

At least one friend with whom you can talk, hear and see each day for even five minutes can have a positive impact on your well-being. It can be a video. However, it is always preferred that you should talk to your friend in person to ward off loneliness.

Loneliness is associated with risks of anxiety, depression.

If talking to friends is also not possible, talk to anyone with whom you meet daily such as shopkeepers. An interaction with genuine intentions can have a positive impact on both sides. This way you may make some new friends.

Select healthy snacks

If you want to remain healthy, you need to improve your choices. You need healthy snacks while you’re watching TV instead of eating a bag of Chips. Healthy snacks can be fresh fruit, vegetable or any other fresh food.

Walk

According to research, walking on a daily basis can help reduce your risk of major diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular and chances of early death.

Only five minutes of walk will contribute a lot to your fitness.

There have been numerous tips to improve mental health but these aforementioned five-minute practices are doable and everyone can do this. Remember, nothing happens overnight and consistency is the key.