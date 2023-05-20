 
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Kazuha reveals her ideal type

Fans took to social media to applaud the answer since she did not explain her taste in just men
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Kazuha revealed her ideal type at a fan signing event. The group held the event on May 19th and one of their fans shared an interaction they had with the idol.

The fan explained that they asked Kazuha her type as it is an essential question that every idol has to answer at one point in their careers. However, Kazuha first asked the fans to clarify whether they meant her type in men or women.

When the fan explained that they meant people in general, she replied by saying that she likes people who have their own opinions and thoughts. They wrote:

“I asked Kazuha if she has an ideal type, and she asked back, ‘Man? Or woman?’ When I said I wanted to know in general, she replied ‘Someone who has their own opinions?’”

Many fans took to social media to applaud the answer since she did not automatically explain her taste in just men. One fan wrote: “South Korea is opening up one step at a time, I see.”

“Fourth generation female idols have fourth-generation minds,” wrote another. 

