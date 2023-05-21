Summer to continue to scorch cities across Sindh, Balochistan

A man pours lemon juice for a customer during hot weather in Rawalpindi on May 18, 2023. — Online

The weather will remain hot and dry in most cities across the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

Karachi skies will remain partly cloudy, while heat and humidity will prevail during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the port city's maximum temperatures can fluctuate between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and can lower down to 28°C.

Winds will continue to blow at a speed of 18 kilometres per hour. The humidity ratio in the city's atmosphere is currently recorded to be 60%.

A day earlier the Met department forecasted "very hot" weather in Sindh's central and upper districts, while weather in Karachi was expected to remain warm and humid. On Sunday and Monday, it had shared that mercury will likely hover between 32°C to 36°C.



Forewarning about the situation of heat in cities across the country's southern province, the PMD mentioned maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 43°C to 45°C.

The cities include Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur and Sanghar.

In Quetta, according to PMD, the weather will remain clear, dry and moderate with maximum temperatures to fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C.

Minimum temperature in Balochistan’s provincial capital was recorded at 15°C. A day earlier, maximum temperatures in the city remained 35°C, the Met department said.

In the province’s northern areas, the weather is clear and moderate, while southern and central region are gripped by heat. Many areas across Balochistan will remain hot and dry with dusty winds likely to blow during the day across most districts.

In province’s Kalat district, as per the PMD, temperature was recorded at 17°C; meanwhile in Jiwani and Turbat, the weather remained moderate with temperature recorded at 23°C and 26°C, respectively. Sibi, however, was the second hottest city in the country with maximum temperature recorded at 47°C.

The Met Office stated that the weather in Peshawar is hot and dry today, while the temperature is expected to rise up to 42°C.