pakistan
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

'Very hot weather to prevail in Sindh'

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Saturday May 20, 2023

An Edhi volunteer pours water on a pedestrian along a street during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 16. — AFP/File
KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said that "very hot" weather is expected to prevail in the districts of central and upper Sindh. 

According to the Met Office, the weather in Karachi is expected to remain warm and humid. 

In the metropolis, the maximum temperature on Saturday (today) is likely to remain between 35°C to 37°C while on Sunday and Monday, it is expected to hover between 32°C to 36°C. 

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures in the daytime will likely hover between 43°C to 45°C in different cities of the province. 

The cities include Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur and Sanghar. 

The Met Department has forecast an increase in heat in most parts of the country in the next two to three days. 

The mercury in most of the plain areas of the country is likely to be 2 to 4°C higher than usual. 

