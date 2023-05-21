Prince William opens up about being crowned as King after Charles

Prince William opened up about being crowned as King after Charles

King Charles was officially crowned as British monarch earlier this month following the death of Queen Elizabeth last September.



Charles elder son Prince William is currently the first in line to the throne.

The Prince of Wales, in an interview with BBC seven years back, had shared his thoughts on being crowned as King.

Prince William’s remarks have resurfaced days after King Charles coronation.

The Prince had said, “I certainly don’t lie awake waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means that my family has moved on and I don’t want that.”

He had also admitted that he was not sure when his time would come to ascend the throne.

According to Cheat Sheet, if King Charles lives as long as Queen Elizabeth, it may be a long time before that happens.

Meanwhile, there are also reports the heir to throne is said to be planning a 'different coronation from King Charles' as the future king looks to modernise the ceremony.

Nearly a week after King Charles coronation, the insider told The Times, “He (Prince William) is really thinking how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future?

“He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years' time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth?”