 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Priscilla Presley attends Lisa Marie’s twins’ graduation, Riley Keough skips

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

Priscilla Presley attends Lisa Marie’s twins’ graduation, Riley Keough skips
Priscilla Presley attends Lisa Marie’s twins’ graduation, Riley Keough skips

Priscilla Presley showed up to support granddaughters, Harper and Finley for their graduation while Riley Keough noticeably skips the event. 

The former wife of Elvis Presley was seen walking separately from the girls and their father, Michael Lockwood, on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, after leaving the middle school commencement, per Daily Mail. Moreover, after the event, she left on her own.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old twins were seen smiling and chatting with their father, who recently gained full custody of them after the death of his ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley, with whom he shares daughters.

In late March, news reports Lockwood had filed for full custody and received, marking the end of his seven-year child custody battle with the late Lisa Marie.

However, according to Radar Online, Riley was said to be “furious” at Priscilla for not objecting to Lockwood getting full custody of the twins. Sources claimed the Daisy Jones and the Six actress, 33, feels like she’s “losing” her sisters to an “outsider,” according to Daily Mail.

The ceremony came after Riley, Priscilla and Lockwood, who acted as guardian for the twins, came to a settlement in the dispute regarding Lisa Marie Presley’s will for Graceland trust.

The legal dispute came just two weeks after the sudden passing of Lisa Marie in January, 2023, Priscilla had filed a petition challenging the 2016 amendment in her late daughter’s will that left Riley Keough in-charge. Moreover, she claimed the will ousted her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees, which was not legitimate.

While Keough’s lawyer stated that the War Pony director is “very content” with the settlement, she hasn’t been spotted with any of her family members after the case.

More From Entertainment:

Jake Bongiovi shares goofy snap with fiancée Millie Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi shares goofy snap with fiancée Millie Bobby Brown
Keith Urban dubs Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as ‘best of the best’ video

Keith Urban dubs Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as ‘best of the best’
Nick Cannon talks ‘spending the most time’ with baby Onyx: ‘I’m closest to her’

Nick Cannon talks ‘spending the most time’ with baby Onyx: ‘I’m closest to her’
Jessica Alba pens loving note for husband Cash Warren: ‘Love you’

Jessica Alba pens loving note for husband Cash Warren: ‘Love you’
Riley Keough sends love to Lily Gladstone for Cannes Film Festival success video

Riley Keough sends love to Lily Gladstone for Cannes Film Festival success
Amber Heard lands in trouble yet again?

Amber Heard lands in trouble yet again?
Johnny Depp crosses 16 million followers on TikTok

Johnny Depp crosses 16 million followers on TikTok
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets 9-minute applause at Cannes Film Festival

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets 9-minute applause at Cannes Film Festival
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ takes crude swipe at Kate Middleton

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ takes crude swipe at Kate Middleton
Marvel moves to swing axe at Ms. Marvel

Marvel moves to swing axe at Ms. Marvel
Arnold Schwarzenegger gushes over Chris Pratt's strong 'chess' game

Arnold Schwarzenegger gushes over Chris Pratt's strong 'chess' game
Nick Cannon reflects on Kanye West's anti-Semitic controversy

Nick Cannon reflects on Kanye West's anti-Semitic controversy