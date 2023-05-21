Priscilla Presley attends Lisa Marie’s twins’ graduation, Riley Keough skips

Priscilla Presley showed up to support granddaughters, Harper and Finley for their graduation while Riley Keough noticeably skips the event.



The former wife of Elvis Presley was seen walking separately from the girls and their father, Michael Lockwood, on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, after leaving the middle school commencement, per Daily Mail. Moreover, after the event, she left on her own.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old twins were seen smiling and chatting with their father, who recently gained full custody of them after the death of his ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley, with whom he shares daughters.

In late March, news reports Lockwood had filed for full custody and received, marking the end of his seven-year child custody battle with the late Lisa Marie.

However, according to Radar Online, Riley was said to be “furious” at Priscilla for not objecting to Lockwood getting full custody of the twins. Sources claimed the Daisy Jones and the Six actress, 33, feels like she’s “losing” her sisters to an “outsider,” according to Daily Mail.

The ceremony came after Riley, Priscilla and Lockwood, who acted as guardian for the twins, came to a settlement in the dispute regarding Lisa Marie Presley’s will for Graceland trust.

The legal dispute came just two weeks after the sudden passing of Lisa Marie in January, 2023, Priscilla had filed a petition challenging the 2016 amendment in her late daughter’s will that left Riley Keough in-charge. Moreover, she claimed the will ousted her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees, which was not legitimate.

While Keough’s lawyer stated that the War Pony director is “very content” with the settlement, she hasn’t been spotted with any of her family members after the case.