Sunday May 21, 2023
Gerard Pique gets trolled by Shakira's fans after footballer posts selfie with new girlfriend

Sunday May 21, 2023

Shakira's fans trolled Gerard Pique after the former footballer shared a new picture with his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

Taking to Instagram, Pique posted the picture with a heart emoji. But the Columbian singer's fans flooded comment section of his post with gifs featuring Shakira.

The footballer was mocked for being disloyal to Shakira and allegedly betraying the singer.

Gerard Pique, the former Barcelona defender, started dating Clara after his separation from the "Waka Waka" singer.

His relationships with his former partner and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, have sparked public interest.

In June last year, Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation after 12 years of being together.

Clara is a 23-year-old public relations student from Spain who works at Kosmos, Piques's sports and entertainment production company, assisting with event organizing. It is believed that this is where she and Gerard Pique first met.

