 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Larry David stressed to end 'Barry' with S3, Bill Hader says

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Larry David stressed to end Barry with S3, Bill Hader says
Larry David stressed to end 'Barry' with S3, Bill Hader says

Bill Hader revealed Larry David advised him to end critically-hit Barry with season 3.

Stopping by at Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the 44-year-old remembered to Curb Your Enthusiasm star thought the black-comedy drama is completed with season 3.

"'That's it, right?'" David asked Hader after the last season ended.

"I said, 'No, we have a whole new season. And he went, 'Why?' I go, 'Well, I think there's more story to tell.' And he's like, 'But it's done.'"

In other news, Hader reflected on his experience of direction and mingling with co-actors on Barry.

During an interview with Indiewire, the actor said, "Having a clear vision of what I want is incredibly beneficial."

He continued, "It's challenging for actors when directors are unsure of their vision and reject their ideas. In my opinion, that's not true directing. As an actor, I find it frustrating when directors behave that way. So I strive to be precise about my expectations. Together, we work towards achieving those goals, and I'm there to support and appreciate their work."

The last season of Barry will premiere on May 21.

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique gets trolled by Shakira's fans after footballer posts selfie with new girlfriend

Gerard Pique gets trolled by Shakira's fans after footballer posts selfie with new girlfriend

Robert De Niro jabs at ‘stupid’ Donald Trump during Cannes press conference

Robert De Niro jabs at ‘stupid’ Donald Trump during Cannes press conference
News anchors in Hong Kong get punished after dancing to Jisoo’s ‘Flower’

News anchors in Hong Kong get punished after dancing to Jisoo’s ‘Flower’
Amber Heard evades question on Johnny Depp trial with smile

Amber Heard evades question on Johnny Depp trial with smile
Netflix to release documentary featuring late Korean actress Sulli

Netflix to release documentary featuring late Korean actress Sulli
K-pop group Seventeen’s S.Coups reveals how he makes sure they get along

K-pop group Seventeen’s S.Coups reveals how he makes sure they get along
Spice Girl Victoria Beckham enjoys night out with friend Ken Paves

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham enjoys night out with friend Ken Paves
Eamonn Holmes speaks up amid Phillip Schofield's removal from ‘This Morning’

Eamonn Holmes speaks up amid Phillip Schofield's removal from ‘This Morning’

Rylan Clarke says he will be taking break after Phillip Schofield’s resignation

Rylan Clarke says he will be taking break after Phillip Schofield’s resignation
Harrison Ford reacts to backlash over younger version of him in new 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford reacts to backlash over younger version of him in new 'Indiana Jones'
Kim Woodburn claims ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby should resign from show

Kim Woodburn claims ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby should resign from show
Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ hailed “the best”

Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ hailed “the best”