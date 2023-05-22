Larry David stressed to end 'Barry' with S3, Bill Hader says

Bill Hader revealed Larry David advised him to end critically-hit Barry with season 3.

Stopping by at Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the 44-year-old remembered to Curb Your Enthusiasm star thought the black-comedy drama is completed with season 3.

"'That's it, right?'" David asked Hader after the last season ended.

"I said, 'No, we have a whole new season. And he went, 'Why?' I go, 'Well, I think there's more story to tell.' And he's like, 'But it's done.'"

In other news, Hader reflected on his experience of direction and mingling with co-actors on Barry.

During an interview with Indiewire, the actor said, "Having a clear vision of what I want is incredibly beneficial."

He continued, "It's challenging for actors when directors are unsure of their vision and reject their ideas. In my opinion, that's not true directing. As an actor, I find it frustrating when directors behave that way. So I strive to be precise about my expectations. Together, we work towards achieving those goals, and I'm there to support and appreciate their work."

The last season of Barry will premiere on May 21.