Monday May 22, 2023
Kanye West's Yeezy sales will benefit ADL, Adidas announces

Adidas has decided to hit back at Kanye West by donating the sales of his creative creation Yeezy to The Anti-Defamation League, a racism watchdog, as the controversial rapper's toxic rhetoric mosy harmed the Jewish community.

The other beneficiary of proceeds will be Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.

Previously, the polarising rap star had claimed George Floyd's actual cause of death was fentanyl, not Officer Derek Chauvin.

After watching Candace Owens's documentary on George Floyd, the rapper claimed that he died from fentanyl, not lack of oxygen, "they hit him with the fentanyl."

However, after receiving intense backlash, the 45-year-old apologized to the family, including Adidas' divorce.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining Adidas Yeezy products," said Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden.

"Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to."

He added, "We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and the produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities."

"There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind, and we remain committed to fighting against it," the head honcho of a German shoemaker maintained.

