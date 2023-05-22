 
amazing
Monday May 22, 2023
Web Desk

WATCH: Meteorite lights up the sky in Queensland

A bright spark was spotted over the night sky Saturday in Queensland between Mackay and Cairns, west of the Gulf of Carpentaria with the collectors of the parts of meteors finding the exact location where the luminous burst occurred.

Scientists and citizens all across Australia are now collecting to identify the landing site as the gathered information leads to the tiny Gulf town of Croydon.

The sonic boom felt by residents indicated the meteorite could have landed near the town, said Professor Phil Bland from Curtin University's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences.

"The object would have come down quite close," he said adding that "in most cases the entire thing burns up and nothing lands.

Croydon Shire Mayor Trevor Pickering said he expected the event to draw prospectors to the town, which has a population of just 266. "I've heard that people may be coming looking for it," he said.

"There's got to be bits of it laying around somewhere. Finding the site would be difficult but I would actually like to put a helicopter up and have a bit of a fly-around," he stated.

What was this meteor made of?

Professor Bland was of the view that meteors are common and recorded by desert fireball network cameras every month in Australia.

Griffith University's dean of research, Professor Dr Paulo De Souza, believes it was a common metallic meteorite because of its blue and green colouring.

"Some meteorites are very common, very easy to find. Those are mainly made of that 'melted metal, usually iron and nickel,'" he said.

"You have to win a lottery to find a really special piece of rock that came from a unique place.

"But just being part of it is being a part of science citizenship."

Professor De Souza urged people to document the meteorite as it would be helping them in further research.

"Take photos of the site, take a GPS location of where you found it, then contact a local university," he said.

