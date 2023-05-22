 
Monday May 22, 2023
Riley Keough makes appearance at the front row of Dior 2024 fashion show

Riley Keough was spotted at the front row Dior’s resort 2024 fashion show in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, May 20th, 2023.

The Daisy Jones and the Six actress, 33,  wore a sheer white dress by the brand. The ensemble featured elbow-length mesh bell sleeves, as well as a tiered skirt and bodice overlaid with sheer floral lace.

For her makeover, the star had her fiery red hair tied in a bun with middle-parting and wore a stunning bright red lip. Moreover, she completed her outfit with a pair of Dior’s popular J’Adior pumps.

The resort 2024 show marked Dior’s latest destination fashion show location this spring, following its pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai, India in March. At the brand’s resort 2024 fashion show, Keough was also joined by Alicia Keys and Naomi Watts in the front row.

The War Pony director’s appearance comes after she was noticeably missing at the middle school graduation of twin sisters’, Harper and Finley, while grandma Priscilla Presley attended the ceremony on the same day in Calabasas, California.

The ceremony came after Riley, Priscilla and Lockwood, who acted as guardian for the twins, came to a settlement in the dispute regarding Lisa Marie Presley’s will for Graceland trust.

The legal dispute came just two weeks after the sudden passing of Lisa Marie in January, 2023, Priscilla had filed a petition challenging the 2016 amendment in her late daughter’s will that left Riley Keough in-charge. Moreover, she claimed the will ousted her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees, which was not legitimate.

While Keough’s lawyer stated that the actress is “very content” with the settlement, she hasn’t been spotted with any of her family members after the case.

