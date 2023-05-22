Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t make up their minds’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out on their inability to balance their desire for privacy and public work involving the media. Royal writer Carolyn Durand, offered a bit of her pieces of wisdom during a candid interview on Sky News Australia.

In the midst of this chat, the co-author of Prince Harry’s Finding Freedom admitted that the couple need to ‘find some sort of balance’.

She was quoted telling the outlet, “The Duke and Duchess want to create a compromise where they can live a quieter life in California, but still highlight the issues that are important to both of them. And I think that that's laudable, certainly.”

She also warned, “They'll have to make a determination about what the balance is: if they really want that life of privacy and how you balance that with people chasing you on the streets of New York or LA or London.”