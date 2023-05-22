 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry look like a ‘shriveled up man’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Experts have just stepped forward with thoughts of their own regarding Prince Harry’s apparently ‘shriveled up’ look, since the big move.

Ms Angela Levin, a royal commentator and expert recently weighed in on the change that’s become ‘evident’ in Prince Harry’s look since his move to the US.

Thus, with the couple having celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on May 19th, Ms Levin finds the difference in the prince she saw growing up to be ‘stark’.

So much so that, she branded Prince Harry as looking ‘completely shriveled’ when standing next to Meghan Markle.

She weighed in on this change, and offered her insights to Sky News Australia, during an interview.

Its their fifth wedding anniversary, and I had the good luck of being one of the rare presenters of that wedding, and it was so happy,” even “the people were so happy for them.”

She also went on to note how even “the sun shone and we thought she was going to be wonderful.”

So “its just really sad what you see” now because if you “look at Harry now, five years on and he looks absolutely shriveled” and “I really mean it seriously,” she added before signing off.

This observation and analysis has been brought to light, following a similar admission by Ms Levin where she felt Prince Harry ‘looked sad’.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t make up their minds’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t make up their minds’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told Royal family was 'blessing in disguise' for them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told Royal family was 'blessing in disguise' for them

Prince Harry’s ‘invading other people’s privacy for his own gain’

Prince Harry’s ‘invading other people’s privacy for his own gain’
Prince Harry urged to ‘post sexy photos’ to be interesting again

Prince Harry urged to ‘post sexy photos’ to be interesting again
Omid Scobie: ‘I don´t have a close relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry personally’

Omid Scobie: ‘I don´t have a close relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry personally’
Prince Harry envies King Charles’ relationship with Prince William’s kids? video

Prince Harry envies King Charles’ relationship with Prince William’s kids?
Sarah Ferguson facing financial crisis after company crashes in debt video

Sarah Ferguson facing financial crisis after company crashes in debt
Prince Harry’s legal warfare a ‘self-indulgent bid of a rich man’ video

Prince Harry’s legal warfare a ‘self-indulgent bid of a rich man’
Prince Harry’s rep refutes claims of ‘private room’ to escape Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry’s rep refutes claims of ‘private room’ to escape Meghan Markle
King Charles wants grandkids to have freedom to marry unlike him

King Charles wants grandkids to have freedom to marry unlike him
Kate Middleton, William start preparing Prince George as future King? video

Kate Middleton, William start preparing Prince George as future King?
Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?