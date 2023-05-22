Jude Law opens up about British monarchy

 
Monday May 22, 2023
Jude Law has opened up about the current British monarchy and sees it as ‘theatre’.

Talking to reporters at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, Jude Law said, "I am not one for gossip... I don´t really enjoy following tittle-tattle stories"

When asked about the soap opera that currently surrounds the royal family, he said "I kind of see it like theatre, although I am slightly more obsessed by theatre."

Jude’s Firebrand premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and has made him an immediate awards contender, according to AFP.

Jude played 16th century monarch Henry VIII in Firebrand.

Speaking about his film character, Law said he needed to understand Henry as more than just a monster.

The actor said, "There are so many layers to his behaviour -- the abuse he received as a child, separated from his family, brought up under guard to become a king."

