NA passes resolution backing May 9 rioters’ trial under military laws

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is addressing the National Assembly session on May 22 in this still taken from a video. — PTV Parliament

The National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution to condemn “shameless incidents” on May 9 and expressed solidarity with armed forces in the wake of attacks on martyrs’ monuments and defence installations almost across the country following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case earlier this month.

The resolution tabled by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif backed the civil-military leadership's decision to try rioters under relevant laws of the country including the Pakistan Army Act.

It said the lower house of parliament “vehemently condemned the shocking, brazen, heart-wrenching and shameless incidents which took place in certain parts of the country on the 9th May 2023”.

The house also expressed its full faith in and complete solidarity and support for the Armed Forces of Pakistan.



More to follow...