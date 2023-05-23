 
Royals
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘army mates’ have ‘no time for him at all’

Web Desk

Prince Harry is reportedly losing almost all his pals back in the UK, including the close friends he made during his time serving the British military, a royal expert has suggested.

The Duke of Sussex stepped down from his role as a senior royal in 2020, and has reportedly managed to alienate a majority of his friends circle back home with his antics since then; these include several incendiary interviews, a Netflix show, and even a bombshell biography.

Commenting on the state of Harry’s relations with not just the Royal Family, but also his friends, an insider told royal commentator Camilla Tominey: “Nobody really speaks to him anymore… He’s often complaining and rarely asks after others … Now they just see him as completely lost.”

That’s not all; one of Prince Harry’s former military colleagues also talked to Tominey for The Telegraph, and revealed: “No one in the forces has got any time for him at all, which is such a shame because he was hugely popular.”

“You can blame Meghan, but he’s brought a lot of it on himself,” the insider also stated.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry dedicated several pages in his memoir Spare to his time in the military, and even garnered backlash from British military top brass for revealing his own body count in Afghanistan (the number of Taliban he killed). 

