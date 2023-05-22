 
menu menu menu
amazing
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Woman conceives twins four weeks apart

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Twins Darcy and Holly. — The Sun
Twins Darcy and Holly. — The Sun 

In an unusual occurrence, a woman gave birth to twin sisters who were conceived almost a month apart, The Sun reported. 

The scan showed that both babies — Darcy and Holly — were of different sizes in the womb. 

Thirty-year-old Sophie Small, hailing from Leominster, England, was told about a phenomenon called superfetation in which a new pregnancy occurs after the first.

“Instantly I knew I was pregnant because of headaches but I thought I might not be, so we carried on trying," said Sophie, who is also a mother to six-year-old Oscar. 

“After I conceived Darcy, the sickness was horrific. I was hospitalised eight times in seven weeks and spent 120 hours on a drip.

The mother of three said she was unaware of the fact that she was carrying two babies who were growing at different stages. 

“They couldn’t work out why I was so sick. I had a scan at seven weeks and they said it was a bit different. I was expecting twins but one was bigger than the other. They could tell something wasn’t right.

“They had their own sacs and placentas so they could feed when they wanted to. They couldn’t work out why one twin was bigger than the other," the mom said. 

She said that her girls had a 35% growth difference when they were born, adding that the babies were conceived four weeks apart.

Sophie also said that people often find it crazy when she tells them about her unusual pregnancy.

More From Amazing:

WATCH: Giant alligator spotted roaming in suburban Houston

WATCH: Giant alligator spotted roaming in suburban Houston
WATCH: Meteorite lights up the sky in Queensland

WATCH: Meteorite lights up the sky in Queensland
Restaurant offers $700 'Gold Standard' burger

Restaurant offers $700 'Gold Standard' burger
In world's first, double-amputee Gurkha veteran tops mighty Mount Everest

In world's first, double-amputee Gurkha veteran tops mighty Mount Everest
Broken guitar fetches astounding $600,000 in auction

Broken guitar fetches astounding $600,000 in auction
7,000 years old skeleton found in 'perfect condition'

7,000 years old skeleton found in 'perfect condition'
WATCH: TikToker captures UFO on video 'near moon'

WATCH: TikToker captures UFO on video 'near moon'
WATCH: Social media up in air as flying sofa spotted in Ankara sky video

WATCH: Social media up in air as flying sofa spotted in Ankara sky
Oldest US judge's refusal to step down sparks legal battle over mental fitness

Oldest US judge's refusal to step down sparks legal battle over mental fitness
Dead woman wins election in India

Dead woman wins election in India
WATCH: Man escapes tiger shark's attack as it takes bite out of his kayak

WATCH: Man escapes tiger shark's attack as it takes bite out of his kayak

WATCH: Rare sea slug found in Falmouth beach UK video

WATCH: Rare sea slug found in Falmouth beach UK