Woman conceives twins four weeks apart

Twins Darcy and Holly. — The Sun

In an unusual occurrence, a woman gave birth to twin sisters who were conceived almost a month apart, The Sun reported.

The scan showed that both babies — Darcy and Holly — were of different sizes in the womb.

Thirty-year-old Sophie Small, hailing from Leominster, England, was told about a phenomenon called superfetation in which a new pregnancy occurs after the first.

“Instantly I knew I was pregnant because of headaches but I thought I might not be, so we carried on trying," said Sophie, who is also a mother to six-year-old Oscar.

“After I conceived Darcy, the sickness was horrific. I was hospitalised eight times in seven weeks and spent 120 hours on a drip.

The mother of three said she was unaware of the fact that she was carrying two babies who were growing at different stages.

“They couldn’t work out why I was so sick. I had a scan at seven weeks and they said it was a bit different. I was expecting twins but one was bigger than the other. They could tell something wasn’t right.



“They had their own sacs and placentas so they could feed when they wanted to. They couldn’t work out why one twin was bigger than the other," the mom said.

She said that her girls had a 35% growth difference when they were born, adding that the babies were conceived four weeks apart.

Sophie also said that people often find it crazy when she tells them about her unusual pregnancy.