Typhoon Mawar targets defenceless Guam; evacuation underway

A Coast Guard personnel can be seen assisting a resident in their evacuation due to flooding caused by Typhoon. — Reuters/File

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned the residents of Guam to prepare for "Typhoon Mawar" which is expected to hit the remote US Pacific Ocean territory Wednesday.

In a warning, NWS said that the storm could arrive in southern Guam which is Tuesday evening in the mainland US.

Governor Guam Lou Leon Guerrero directed authorities to conduct evacuation of the areas which are prone to flood.

Governor Guerrero said in a video message posted on YouTube Monday that "Mawar is a real threat and a possible direct hit to our island," adding that "I am very concerned and worried about your safety, and I want you to take these warnings seriously."



She also urged the residents to remain calm.

In an emergency declaration Tuesday, US President Joe Biden approved federal assistance to Guam. The NWS also upgraded the storm category to 4 "super typhoon" in which winds with a speed of more than 241km/h can blow.

The island authorities also said that emergency shelters have begun to fill with people, who have been warned to leave their homes if their residences are not made of concrete. Many homes are made of wood and tin.

According to the weather service, the storm could bring a “triple threat” of high winds, rain, and a strong storm surge to the island. Patrick Doll, the lead weather service meteorologist in Tiyan, Guam said that the storm has the potential to cause “extensive damage”.

As a result of the storm, above the normal high tide is expected to reach 4.5 meters.

The weather service said the Surf was expected to build sharply in the next day or two along the south and east-facing reefs, with dangerous surf of 6 to 7.5 metres (20 to 25 feet) Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Doll said: “Rota, an island in the US Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, was also under a typhoon warning.”

Tinian and Saipan, in the Northern Marianas, were under tropical storm warnings.

Doll added: "Some people in those areas are still in temporary shelters or tents after Category 5 Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018."

According to the Pacific Daily News reports Monday, residents of Guam shopped at grocery stores for essential provisions such as water, canned foods, and electricity generators.

“Guam takes a Category 4 or 5 hit every five to seven years. Mother Nature has spared us as of late,” Doll stated.